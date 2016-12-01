Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure, large road bond

The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors spent Thursday morning discussing the future options of a larger road bond for the county to complete major road projects in the area.

Ultimately, the board approved a motion of intent to secure a $14.5 bond for road improvements, which would include a prospective 2-mill increase in taxes. The motion alters a previous bond intent notice of $4.5 million. Of the total, around $4.5 million would be dedicated for major improvements to Blackjack Road, an area the county has partnered with Mississippi State University to upgrade safety standards in the densely populated area.

Thursday's motion was approved 4 to 1, with District 4 Supervisor Bricklee Miller against the intent notice.

The Blackjack improvements would stand on its own due to tax revenue allocations from the Aspen Heights and Helix apartment complexes, as a previous tax increment financing district was created for infrastructure improvements in the area.

Currently, the Aspen Heights and Helix properties generate $230,000 and $170,000 in annual property taxes, with funds in part being designated for the past, established tax increment financing district in the area. The high rate of collections negates the need for a future tax increase on the intensive, $4 million road project on Blackjack, supervisors said.

The safety improvements through the MSU partnership would come as the board looks to boost safety along Blackjack further into the county. The plans would create slip lans on the north side of Blackjack Road, and allow for improved traffic patters at the two busy intersections. Signaling and striping will also be added. Funds would also be dedicated toward drainage and wetlands mitigation costs associated with the project.

MSU is set to provide an easement to the county as part of the project—if approved.

At Thursday's early morning meeting, the board discussed various bond amounts, and talks were stymied as supervisors wanted to thoroughly explore all options forward since any large bond would include tax increases. Millage rate increases would impact all county residents, regardless of if residents lived in specific areas planned for improvements.

The effort for a large road bond comes after bond attorneys suggested the city look into building a capital improvement fund for countywide improvements in the future.

The county's current budget includes millage rate increases for the roads and bridges fund—1 mill—and the county industrial park—1.75 mills—totaling 2.75 mills. Millage rates had not been drastically raised since 2010, county staff confirmed in September. The current budget levy's 121.74 millage rage on residents living outside Starkville, and includes the 66-mill rate for the Starkville-Oktibbeha school district.

City residents millage rates were increased by 3.6 mills after aldermen supported the county-backed industrial part, and Starkville Police Department project. The city increases are allocated by 1-mill for the SPD project, and 2.6-mills for the industrial park, set to break ground next year.

"We need to let the citizens decide," District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer said at Thursday's meeting. "That's why we give notice, and we can let them weigh in on it."

Multiple board members including District 1 Supervisor John Montgomery, District 3 Supervisor Marvell Howard and Miller said they were weary of any additional tax increases for county residents.

In August, the board approved a $3.66 million road plan through 2019 for all of the county's five districts. Of the 11 total overlay projects in the plan, only five projects are set to repair 1,000 or more feet of road. Trainer hopes a bond could help increase the scope of all county road projects. The four-year road plan can be adjusted at any time. The plan includes over six miles of reclamation projects and 6.37 miles of newly built roads through 2018.

After prices consistently rose on the Turkey Creek Road project, the county was forced to borrow $674,000 for the project—leaving the county unable to fund other projects listed in the road plan until tax revenue comes back to the county.

The county recently completed a major project on Airport Road, and fixed the heavily travelled industrial corridor.

The high costs of maintenance and operating county road machines is another factor in pursuing a countywide bond, Trainer noted. It currently costs the county $80,000 per mile to resurface a road, which does not include leveling.

State funds for Mississippi counties to make road improvements come from a gas excise that has not changed since the 1980s, while maintenance costs and travel numbers spiked.

"We are building and repairing as we go," Trainer previously said. "But (paving, overlay and building) costs can't be controlled. We've made improvements in certain areas, but the improvements don't let us stretch that money due to costs."

The board will meet Dec. 5 to discuss specific projects to be included in a future road bond, something that's vital to the effort, according to Howard.

"We need to let people know what we are looking to do, so that we aren't flying-by-night here," Howard said.