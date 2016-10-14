Supervisors 'excited' for OCH assessment report

The county's bid to evaluate OCH Regional Medical Center prior to deciding the possible sale, lease, partnership or retention of the hospital will conclude Monday, when supervisors will get the final assessment report.

The board will host an additional meeting at 1 p.m., following a regular 9 a.m. meeting Monday to learn the findings of the report. The public is welcome at both meetings. No action will be taken following the presentation, and the board will host public hearings going forward regarding the future of OCH, according to District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer.

"We're excited about it," Trainer said. "It took us a long time to get to this point. We will get the information we need that will help us make a decision that will benefit our county. We are looking forward to it."

