Supervisors approve hospital RFP

The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a RFP (request for proposals) for the possible sale or lease of Oktibbeha County Hospital Monday.

The 3-2 vote followed a presentation of the document by Butler Snow attorney Johnny Healy and hospital consultant Ted Woodrell. District 1 Supervisor John Montgomery and District 3 Supervisor Marvell Howard, both longtime opponents of an OCH sale or lease, voted no. Woodrell said he had reached out to OCH CEO Richard Hilton to offer him input in the RFP, but Hilton declined. Along with the RFP, the board approved a resolution for the possible sale or lease of OCH. The presentation was done in open session, after a vote by District 4 Supervisor Bricklee Miller to discuss the need for an executive session failed.

“I’m very, very satisfied,” said Board President Orlando Trainer, one of the most vocal supporters for a possible sale or lease of OCH. I think we’re moving along in the right direction at the right pace. This thing has been ongoing for many years.

The board voted 3-1 to produce the RFP after an hour-long presentation during a meeting on March 20, with Montgomery voting no and Howard absent. The deadline for proposals will be 60 days after the publication of the RFP, with a 60-day extension in the case of a referendum.

“Again, this is a draft, a starting point, but it’s consistent with what we’ve seen and done in other transactions selling community hospitals” Healy said.

Healy stressed that many of the dealings with bidders would have to be confidential.

Woodrell called letting bid information out early a “poison pill,” and said it would kill most deals.

“Due to the fact that we can’t even let the public know what we’ve been offered for the hospital, I don’t think it’s a good idea to move forward,” Howard said before voting.

Before his vote, Montgomery said he felt a sale or lease would have too many moving parts.

“I feel like it’s best that we stop the process just because of the cost of the process,” Montgomery said. “I just don’t think it’s a wise move at this time.”

Montgomery also said public opinion of a possible sale or lease was another factor in his stance.

“The OCH Board of Trustees, medical staff and administration stand behind its previous statements that OCH Regional Medical Center should remain county-owned,” Hilton said. “We anticipate and welcome a referendum to allow the people of Oktibbeha County decide the future of OCH.”

Despite his support for sale or lease, Trainer said he wouldn’t have any issues with letting citizens decide the fate of OCH.

According to the March 20 presentation, the total timeframe for the RFP could run anywhere between six and 18 months.