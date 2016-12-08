Super Bulldog Weekend schedule announced

The 32nd annual Super Bulldog Weekend, a Mississippi State spring homecoming tradition featuring three days of athletic events, will take place April 7-9 on the MSU campus. The event is being presented by The Retreat, Life is better in a Retreat Cottage.

Kickoff for the Maroon and White spring football game at Davis Wade Stadium will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Admission to the spring football game is free.

Coach Andy Cannizaro’s Diamond Dawgs host Kentucky in a three-game set at Dudy Noble Field with times at 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Coach Vann Stuedeman’s MSU softball team welcomes South Carolina at 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and noon Sunday. Coach Matt Roberts and the men’s tennis team will play host to Texas A&M at 3 p.m. Friday and LSU at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Additional details on Super Bulldog Weekend will be announced at a later date.