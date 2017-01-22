Super Bowl matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44-21 on Sunday for the NFC Championship Game, while the New England Patriots topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 for the AFC title.

Those two teams will meet in Super Bowl 51 in two weeks. It will be the record ninth-straight appearance for the Patriots in the National Football Leagues biggest game.

