Summer changes revealed for SMART routes

Starkville-MSU Area Rapid Transit (SMART) recently announced modifications and closings of several routes during the summer months when the student population is at its lowest.

The Central Loop, South Loop and Greek Loop will have limited service from May 8 through May 15 and will be suspended with no service from May 16-Aug. 14.

The Sportsplex Express will service the Wise Center and Forest Products from May 15 to Aug. 14.

The Sportsplex Express will only operate with one shuttle during this time and service times will be delayed.

From May 15 to Aug. 14, the Research Loop will also service Montgomery Hall and hub with the Sportsplex Express and Highway 12 Express.

All routes will be suspended Aug. 10 through Aug.11 for training.

The Boardtown North, Boardtown South, Highway 12 Express, Old Main Express and GTRA Express will continue to operate under normal hours during the summer.

All routes will resume regular service on Aug. 15.