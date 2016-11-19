Successful season ends for East Webster

Dreams of making a third-straight Class 2A North State championship game quickly became a nightmare for the East Webster Wolverines on Friday night.

The Baldwyn Bearcats presented that nightmare in every facet of the game as they covered the field defensively and slashed their way through East Webster offensively on their way to a 48-32 win in the third round of the playoffs.

