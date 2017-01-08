Stuedeman anticipates MSU softball season

A dusting of snow sat on the ground in Starkville on Friday afternoon, but Mississippi State head softball coach Vann Stuedeman couldn’t help but think of warmer days ahead.

The Bulldogs are just over a month away from opening up their 2017 season and only about a week remains before the team’s first official practice on Jan. 14.

“It’s not that much time left,” Stuedeman said. “The girls know that. We’ve been working hard this offseason. Over the holiday break, the girls were putting pictures in our GroupMe (group messaging app). They’re all fired up about the season. I think we have a really talented group of committed young ladies and we’re ready to go.”

