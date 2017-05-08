Student loan cancellation available to former Corinthian College students

Students in Mississippi that attended and used loans at schools operated by the for-profit Corinthian Colleges, Inc., are now eligible for federal student loan cancellation.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood announced last week - along with attorneys general from 43 other states - that the applicable schools include: Everest Institute, Everest College, Everest University, Heald College, and Wyotech.

Once cancelled, the student will no longer make payments on the loan and any past payments will be refunded.

Hood’s office estimates roughly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for the federal student loan cancellation.

Corinthian Colleges ceased operations in 2015, amid scrutiny from the government. It was found by the U.S. Department of Education that while Corinthian Colleges was in operation, the organization made widespread misrepresentations between 2010 and 2014 about post-graduation employment rates.

“This is a victory for students who were scammed in their efforts to further their education,” Hood said. “I hope these refunds are a relief for these thousands of former students who were taken advantage of by a for-profit college.”