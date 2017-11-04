Student association raises sexual assault awareness

The Mississippi State University Student Association spent the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 bringing attention to the issue of sexual assault on college campuses with the “It’s On Us” campaign.

The association held several events throughout the week, including a self-defense class, a bystander awareness program and a quarter-mile walk in high-heels to raise awareness for the issue. Throughout the week students and others in the MSU community also had the opportunity to sign a pledge to prevent sexual assault. The signatures were displayed on a bulletin board at the It’s on Us booth in the Colvard Student Union and on the Drill Field.

Student Association Co-Directors of Diversity and Outreach Sean McCarthy and Bria Henderson explained the reason for the recognition.

“This is a national campaign, and most college campuses participate in it,” McCarthy said. “Here on the Mississippi State University campus, we want to make sure that we can participate in that and join in that national crusade to end sexual assault.”

Henderson said many students had taken the pledge.

“We just want to really raise awareness that this is an issue, and let people know that this is not gender-exclusive, that this happens to both men and women,” Henderson said. “Especially with our Steps to Stop Sexual Assault event, we’re trying to showcase that by having both men and women participate.

MSU Chief of Police Vance Rice praised the campaign.

“We are absolutely in support of everything they’re doing as far as stopping sexual assault,” Rice said.

He said the department had sent two officers through Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) training. This training allows the officers to teach women self-defense techniques to be used against a potential sexual aggressor.

Two additional MSU officers will receive the training.The RAD-trained officers will conduct classes periodically over the year. Rice urged anyone in the MSU community who may have experienced sexual assault to report it to MSU Police.

“It’s hard for us to start addressing problems that we don’t know about,” Rice said.