Stricklin expected to become Florida athletic director

Florida is expected to announced the hiring of Scott Stricklin as its new athletic director on Tuesday.

Various sources have Stricklin leaving the same position at Mississippi State to join the Gators.

USA Today Sports was the first to report the news and it has been picked up by ESPN and others.

Stricklin has not returned messages to The Starkville Daily News trying to confirm.

