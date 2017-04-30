Storms batter Golden Triangle, bypass Starkville

A series of strong - and at times deadly - storms moved across Mississippi on Sunday, causing minor to major damage for many across the state.

Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Director Shank Phelps told the SDN the worst parts of the storm moved above and below Oktibbeha County, with no real damage to report.

He said the only call EMA received on Sunday was for a tree down on Oktoc Road near Skinner Road.

“We didn’t have any reports in 911,” Phelps said. “We didn’t have any power outages or anything so it all went around us.”

Others in the region, though, didn’t fare as well. Storm reports filed with the NOAA Storm Prediction Center said a possible tornado damaged seven to eight homes in Lowndes County, with the brunt of the structure damage coming on two intersecting roads.

Patsy Robertson, 66, is a resident of West Mill Road and told the SDN she was lucky to have escaped the storm unharmed.

Robertson said when she saw the potential for severe weather in the area, she phoned a friend living in a mobile home on nearby Phillips Hill Road and urged her friend to come to the safe room at her house.

“It wasn’t even lightning,” she said. “I drove my car up so she could pull in the drive and not have to get out in the rain, and when I started to get out of the car, it hit. The rain was going literally sideways and just looked white.”

Robertson then said she managed to get inside and fumbled with her keys to open the two locks on her safe room. By the time she was safely inside, the storm had passed with her home suffering only minor roof damage.

“When I started back through the living room, I looked out and all i could see were limbs in front of my living room window,” she said.

Douglas Cook, 71, had a large oak tree uprooted in his front yard, narrowly missing his house on West Mill Road.

“We was watching Channel 9 News and it was showing something down in Macon, and I said, ‘let’s get in the bathroom,’ so we got in there and it went over, then it was all over.”

While most of the houses damaged suffered only light roof damage, one house on Phillips Hill Road had a large tree fall directly onto the house causing major damage. The occupants were not in the area for comment, but the SDN confirmed with neighbors that they were not injured in the storm.

No reports of injuries in the area have been confirmed as of Sunday.

Along with the damage sustained in Lowndes County, Webster County also saw two homes damaged in Caderetta during the series of storms Sunday.

Tree damage from the storm could also be seen by those driving on Highway 182 near the structure damage in Lowndes County.