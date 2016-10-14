Statement made on Hamilton's meth charge

Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk Glenn Hamilton's legal team issued a statement Friday on his behalf following his formal charge with felony possession of methamphetamine earlier this week.

"Glenn Hamilton has worked in and around our judicial system for many years," said attorney Rod Ray via email. "He has faith in that system, a system that presumes he and any other person charged with a crime to be innocent unless proven guilty. A charge by a grand jury is simply that: a charge, and he maintains his innocence and intending on fighting for the same."

For more, see the Oct. 15 edition.