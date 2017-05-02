State women's tennis returns east to Atlanta for regional

It won't be an unfamiliar road for the Mississippi State women's tennis team when it comes to participating in the NCAA Tournament this season.

The Bulldogs travel to the Georgia Tech Regional in Atlanta and will face Northwestern on May 13 at 10 a.m.

MSU, which has gotten its third-straight bid to the NCAA Women's Tournament, makes the return trip to Atlanta this season after defeating Georgia State there 6-1 on Feb. 25.

Atlanta will be a little warmer this time of year, but the Bulldogs think that will be the only difference. Everything else will be considered an advantage.

"We don't have to fly and it's an easy trip over there," MSU women's tennis coach Daryl Greenan said. "We've played in Atlanta once this year. We'll hopefully have some alumni people there and fans there. One of our girls (Caroline Kelly) is from Atlanta. She'll have plenty of family."

Junior Madison Harrison also likes the thought of not having a long journey awaiting the Bulldogs for NCAA competition.

Being able to just concentrate on tennis and not worry about travel is a plus in her mind.

"We don't have to deal with that," Harrison said. "We're looking forward to the opportunity.

"We'll keep doing what we're doing as a team, practicing hard every day as always, not do anything any different, keep trusting in ourselves, trusting each other and knowing we can beat anyone."

MSU takes a 15-8 record into the NCAA Tournament after splitting a pair of matches at the Southeastern Conference Tournament on April 20-21. The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee and lost to Florida.

Greenan said the pairings at Georgia Tech are tough, but believes playing in the SEC has MSU ready.

"Northwestern is one of the tougher 3 seeds for sure, but we're battle tested through the SEC season with the league being so strong," Greenan said. "We look forward to that challenge for sure."

This is the seventh appearance for the Bulldogs in the NCAA Women's Tournament and the first time the program has made three-straight appearances since the 1999-2001 seasons.