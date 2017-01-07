State women look for good effort at Tennessee

No. 4 Mississippi State walked off the court in Fayetteville, Ark., Thursday night with a win.

It wasn’t a particularly well-executed contest, but it was a 59-51 win on the road in the Southeastern Conference against Arkansas. coach Vic Schaefer and his players didn’t celebrate and most of them didn’t even smile afterwards. It was one of those games that could turn out being a loss against better competition moving forward.

“We weren’t very good – we were really bad, in fact," Schaefer said. "We found a way to win. Defensively, I don’t think (Arkansas) scored a bucket in the last 4:59 of the game. That’s kind of what we’re known for."

The Bulldogs play at Tennessee Sunday and look for a good effort in Knoxville.

