State unemployment hits lowest level since 1976

Job growth continues across Mississippi and the latest unemployment numbers reflect a positive move in the right direction.

The latest data from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security shows the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5 percent in April - a level that ties the lowest unemployment mark since January 1976.

Year-over-year saw a slight drop in unemployment, falling one percent from April 2016.

The labor force consisting of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, increased in April by 3,500 to 1,306,200.

Year-over-year, the labor force grew by 25,400 - representing the largest the labor force has been since September 2012.

The number of people working in the state also rose in April by 4,600 to 1,241,500.

Year-over-year, employment posted a healthy increase of 36,900. To add perspective, last month saw more people working in Mississippi than at any time since January 2001.

In April 2017 fewer Mississippians were unemployed than at any time since June 1999.

A separate survey of employers reported non-farm jobs declined slightly in April by 400 to 1,144,900. Since April 2016, however, the number of non-farm jobs has increased by 700.