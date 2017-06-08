State Supreme Court reinstates Domestic Violence Utility Waiver

The Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday partially reinstated program through the Mississippi Public Service Commission that offers assistance to victims of domestic abuse.

The PSC’s Domestic Violence Rule allows certified victims of domestic violence to have their utility deposits waived for 60 days.

The Mississippi Rural Water Association first appealed the the rule to the Supreme Court and the court’s initial ruling struck down the waiver completely.

PSC Chairman Brandon Presley first introduced the rule in 2014 and said Thursday’s ruling is a win for victims of domestic violence who are trying to escape dangerous situations

“Evidence shows that financial burdens such as utility deposits prevent many from leaving domestic violence situations,” Presley said. “I am very thankful to the PSC’s legal team for their hard work to get Supreme Court to reinstate the rule in part.”

Customers of investor-owned utilities will have access to waiver, including Entergy, Mississippi Power, Atmos Energy, Center Point Energy, and Electric Power Associations/Cooperatives.

