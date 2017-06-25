State of SHS athletics: Smith wants consistency with program

When Milton Smith came back to his roots two years ago to take over as Starkville High School Athletic Director, the school couldn’t be getting someone any better that had its best interests at heart.

The athletics programs was already in solid shape, but the school has seen a football state championship and consecutive trips to the state tournament by the girls basketball team with a state title appearance in boys basketball. Other sports have also seen success which is what Smith wants to see as a whole.

“You always want to be consistent across the board in athletics and I think we’ve been able to do that,” Smith said. “My expectations aren’t to win a state title in everything. That’s just not realistic. As long as we’re consistent and competing in every single sport, we’re going to have a chance. That’s all you can ask for.”

Basketball has become a sport that Starkville can hang their hat on. Coach Kristie Williams has sent her Lady Yellowjackets to three-straight Elite Eight appearances in Jackson and last season the team lost one game, which was the state championship against Olive Branch.

While Williams has been the epitome of consistency, her protege Greg Carter is right there with her. Carter continues to send players to the next level and has also gotten his team to Jackson. After back-to-back state championship appearances, the team was one win away again this year from Jackson.

“I think what you have is a couple of coaches that have the right mindset,” Smith said. “Obviously they’re doing something right because both teams are competing for championships every year. I really like the direction that they continue to go.”

Basketball transitioned into track and field where Steven Griffin and Caroline Woomer have one of the top programs in Class 6A. Kate Mattox became one of the most accomplished track stars in the history of the school this season when she won her fourth-straight Mississippi Runner of the Year Award and 19 state titles in her illustrious career.

While Mattox moves on to Southern Miss to continue her career, boys runner Lake Spradling will stay in Starkville and continue his career with Mississippi State.

Just across the fence from the track was SHS’ young baseball team. Travis Garner was in the midst of a rebuilding season after losing most of his starters from a year ago and had several freshmen and sophomores playing major roles.

After starting the season 6-11, the Jackets finished the regular season with nine-straight victories to make it to the playoffs. For the second-straight year, they advanced to the second round before falling to DeSoto Central. It was a definite win to see the team bounce back in a major way as the year went on.

“They continued to get better throughout the year and they gave themselves a chance at the end of the year,” Smith said of the baseball team. “Coach Garner did a great job getting the best he could out of those young guys. With a lot of those players coming back next year, it’s going to be all about getting in the weight room and getting bigger now.”

All the spring sports have concluded and now it’s all about the pigskin.

Friday nights under the lights are just a mere two months away and SHS will have a new look this season in more ways than their Nike apparel. Chris Jones takes over as coach of the Jackets after winning a state title with Kemper County last season and Jones has brought a new energy with him that has excited those around the program and brought new energy to one of the most successful programs in the state.

“We want to teach and preach competing at a high level,” Jones said. “We’re thinking about December so everything we do from this day forward is thinking about December. Our ultimate goal is winning a state championship. I believe in speaking things into existence and that’s how we’ll go about things.”

Jones’ energy and vision is the reason that Smith signed off on his hiring and felt he was one of the best picks for the job.

“He’s a guy that’s going to do what it takes to win,” Smith said of Jones. “We felt like we got a proven winner and someone that is going to take us to the next level. He’s going to continue to improve Starkville High football.”

In the not-so-distant future, Smith said that Starkville will be improving both the softball and tennis complex. Football facility upgrades are also on the horizon.

For now, Smith and company are focused on continuing to win to keep people coming through the gates of every sport for years to come.

The Jackets don’t appear to be stopping any time soon.