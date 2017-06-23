State of SA athletics: Coaches like sharing student-athletes

It won’t be long before another athletic year begins at Starkville Academy.

If it’s anything like 2016-17, the Volunteers are going to all work together again to make it the best athletic program possible.

That’s what made it successful in the mind of Starkville Academy Athletic Director Tony Stanford.

“We all get along good and work good together,” Stanford said. “It’s a good working environment.

“We all have the same athletes. We all kind of share them and help each other out. When one sport is going on, we try to help each other out. We do all we can to get ready for the next one.”

When it’s football season, the Vols put on the pads. When it’s basketball season, they stay in the gym. When baseball season starts, they pick up the glove and bat.

The sharing concept was most noticed at Starkville Academy in the spring when baseball coach Brooks Roberts allowed some of the backup and junior varsity players to get a jump at spring football practice even when the postseason was beginning. Those Vols were still able to participate in games if their services were needed.

That formula worked because both the Starkville Academy football and baseball programs advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Now that the Vols have reached the summer months, the sharing continues. Football gets its athletes from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., then they report to basketball from 10 a.m. until around 11:30 a.m. and baseball holds practices and summer league games in the afternoons.

“That’s been really positive and really good,” Starkville Academy football coach Chase Nicholson said. “We understand, even now, that we’ve got to share them because basketball is trying to get a head start on things. Baseball is trying to transition from losing graduating seniors to where they are going to be next year so In the month of June.

“They are still doing basketball and still doing baseball. Football is going on so we’re still sharing. We set up our schedules around each other.”

Success didn’t stop with football and baseball..

The best seasons came on the soccer field as the Lady Vols won the state championship and boys squad played for one before falling short at Central Hinds Academy.

Starkville Academy won another District 1-AAA championship in boys basketball, while cross country, track and tennis also experienced good times as teams and individually..

“We had a real good year overall in athletics,” Stanford said. “Every program seems to be playing real well and moving along. We’re pretty happy here in Starkville.”

Stanford gets a good look at the entire athletic landscape at Starkville Academy, while also serving as an assistant on Nicholson’s staff.

That is also something that works out for Nicholson and the Vols.

“From the football standpoint, you could be selfish because he’s on our staff, but he’s concerned about the overall good of the program as all of the coaches are,” Nicholson said. “He doesn’t do anything to be partial to any other sport. He tries to take care of everybody. He does what he can to help all of us out along with performing his duties as a coach. Even though he is an assistant, he understands both sides of everything.”

It won’t be long before the girls soccer season starts again at the end of July, while football is preparing to start fall drills in a few weeks.

Stanford said that keeps everyone working right through the summer at Starkville Academy and he likes where everything stands.

“We feel like our athletes are doing a tremendous job here at Starkville Academy,” Stanford said. “We’re excited to get another year started.”