State comes from behind to win two baseball games

It was a day of comebacks for Mississippi State on Sunday.

Along with what the women's basketball did in College Station, Texas, in rallying for a 72-67 victory over Texas A&M, the baseball Bulldogs came from behind twice to record wins.

MSU defeated Western Illinois 10-9 in 11 innings and finished up the twin bill by knocking off No. 14 Texas Tech 8-5.

The Bulldogs got down 5-0 to the Leathernecks in the first game, then trailed the Red Raiders 4-0 after one inning of the nightcap.

MSU (3-1) won three out of four games in the first weekend of the season with coach Andy Cannizaro in charge.

"We're so early in the season right now, but (it was good) to continue to battle and show that resolve of coming back and back and back," Cannizaro said. "Offensively, our guys kept battling and picked up big hits. It was great to come back and put this game together after losing to them opening night."

When Texas Tech scored four runs on four hits in the first inning on the Bulldogs, things did not look good early for State pitcher Ryan Cyr.

Cyr settled down to put up three-straight scoreless innings and turned it over to reliever Riley Self.

Self only gave up a solo home run to Hunter Hargrove to pick up his first victory as a Bulldog.

"Obviously Riley Self was incredible and was big strong and physical," Cannizaro said. "He is such a great competitor and is going to have an awesome career here at Mississippi State. What you saw (Sunday night) is indicative of what he's going to be moving forward. He was incredible and extremely proud of him.

"Texas Tech was beating us 4-0 six batters into the game and Ryan Cyr was on the ropes in the first inning, but really settled down and threw up three straight zeros and did an outstanding job of getting us to the fifth inning."

MSU responded offensively in the third inning to tie the game.

After Luke Alexander drove in Hunter Stovall and Jake Mangum with a double, Alexander came home on a wild pitch, then Brent Rooker walked and scored on an RBI single by Tanner Poole.

The Bulldogs took a 6-4 lead in the fourth when Stovall and Mangum got hits and scored again. Stovall came home on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Gridley and Mangum came home when Cody Brown was hit by a pitch.

Brant Blaylock had a solo home run in the fifth, his first at MSU, to expand the advantage to 7-4.

Hargrove's homer cut the margin back to two runs, but the Bulldogs got an insurance run in the eighth before Self closed the door on the Red Raiders in the ninth.

Self gave up the home run for the only hit, struck out seven and only walked one.

Stovall capped an impressive opening weekend for the Bulldogs with two more hits against Texas Tech. He had eight hits in four games. Mangum had three hits in four at-bats against the Red Raiders.

MSU returns to the home field on Tuesday against Morehead State.

Mississippi State 10,

Western Illinois 9,

11 innings

Brent Rooker smashed a game-winning hit in the bottom of the 11th inning to drive home Luke Alexander as the Bulldogs got the day started on a winning note.

Alexander began the frame by reaching on a walk, then Ryan Gridley was hit by a pitch before Rooker crushed a pitch off the leftfield wall.

After Western Illinois jumped out to a 5-0 lead through 5 ½ innings, MSU tied up the game with five runs in the sixth inning.

The Bulldogs gained a 9-5 advantage with one run in the seventh and three more in the eighth, but the Leathernecks got four runs in the ninth to tie the game again and forced extra innings.

MSU had a 12-hit attack with Hunter Stovall getting a double and two singles. Gridley, Rooker and Cody Brown had two hits each. One of Brown’s hits was a double.

The Bulldogs used seven pitchers in the game with Graham Ashcraft, Cole Gordon, Denver McQuary, Trey Jolly, Parker Ford, Blake Smith and Spencer Price. Price got the win with his 1.1 innings of work.