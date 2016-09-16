State chief justice: MSU preps for anything

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller spoke to students at Mississippi State's Constitution Day program on Friday, and told them they're at the right place - no matter what their goal.

"Mississippi State can prepare you for anything,” Waller said, according to an MSU news release. “Mississippi State is a real player in preparing people for law school. I’m counting on some big things from all of you.”

Waller, a Jackson native, got a bachelor's in business information systems from MSU in 1974, and a law degree from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1977. He practiced law form more than 20 years, served two years as a municipal judge in Jackson, and was elected to the Supreme Court in 1996. He has won reelection twice and became chief justice in 2009.

He spoke as part of MSU's Lamar Conerly Governance Lecture Series, at the Dave C. Swalm Chemical Engineering Building.

“In my opinion, the pre-law program here that is shepherded under (PSPA Assistant Clinical Professor) Whit Waide is one of the finest in the Southeast if not the nation,” Waller said. “If you’re interested in law school, that’s where you need to go.”

He urged all citizens to learn about candidates for office and get involved in order to preserve the rule of law, according to the news release.

“You need to learn who the candidates are, what they stand for, what they’ve done, and make your own opinion and impression about who would be a good judge, and support that person. That’s very, very important,” he said.