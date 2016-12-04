State championship football results

The Mississippi State Championships wrapped up in Starkville on Saturday with the West Point Green Wave winning the Class 5A title.

Below are the scores for all six classifications as they played out over the two-day span at Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium.

Friday's Games

Class A: Simmons 30, Lumberton 26

Class 2A: Calhoun City 22, Bay Springs 8

Class 6A: Clinton 49, Pearl 35

Saturday's Games

Class 3A: Kemper County 12, Charleston 8

Class 4A: Lafayette 27, Poplarville 12

Class 5A: West Point 29, Laurel 8

For more on the state championships, see the coverage by the Starkville Daily News sports staff on Saturday and Sunday,