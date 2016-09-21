Starkville's Convention and Visitors Bureau wins regional award

Starkville's Convention and Visitors Bureau recently won the "Tourism Promotion of the Year" award at Governor Phil Bryant's conference on tourism earlier this week.

The group accepted the award for the popular video campaign, Savor Starkville. The initiative promoted local restaurants, and was part of media guides for ESPN and SEC Network representatives.

Starkville was name one of the top five communities nationally to open a restaurant by Restaurant Business Magazine.

