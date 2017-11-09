Starkville Yellowjackets host Class 6A first round

Since arriving to Starkville back during the spring, Chris Jones has harped on the fact that the postseason means everything to he and his team.

Of course, winning Class 6A, Region 2 was a major goal for the team, but Jones put more emphasis on that to make sure his team was in the best position for the playoffs. That goal was accomplished last week against Clinton that handed the Jackets a No. 1 seed, but there are still some things that Jones believes his team needs to improve on this week.

It’s the first round of the playoffs and win or go home time for SHS, which spent last year sitting on the couch watching the scores scroll. With the No. 1 seed sealed up, the Jackets still aren’t exactly crisp heading into Friday night’s game at home against Southaven (5-6). SHS lost 23-0 in a rain-soaked game at Warren Central two weeks ago and had to have a late fake punt help lead them past Clinton 21-15 to close the regular season.

“We’re not where I want to be, but we’re not bad," Jones said. "I’m a perfectionist and I expect us to be perfect at this point. Being realistic, I feel like we’re playing OK, but when we play good teams, OK is not enough. You’d rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss because we can fix some things. It’s all correctable.”

Some of those things that Jones mentioned are simple. His offensive linemen aren’t stepping the right way on running plays or his defensive linemen aren’t attacking correctly. It’s things that his players should be doing well at this point of the season, but they’re also things that they can fix.

“It’s nothing major, but when you’re playing the good teams they expose those little mistakes,” Jones said. “We’ve got to make sure that we correct all the little things. Attention to detail is going to be big from here on out.”

The Jackets (10-2) certainly have all of the pieces to make a run over the next four weeks.

The defense has played well all year long. Defensive end Jalil Clemons and linebacker Zach Edwards have attacked the quarterback with six sacks each and Edwards has added a team-high four fumble recoveries. Senior linebacker Jacob Williams is likely going to eclipse 100 tackles tonight with 96 total this year.

Myles Stone leads the team with five interceptions and sophomore safety Corbin Grantham has been a welcomed piece at safety with three interceptions since arriving with his dad and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

While the defense was playing that way last year as well, it’s been the offense that has been make or break for this year’s team. It starts with Rodrigues Clark who went over 1,000 yards last week and now sits at 1,129 and 13 touchdowns.

Quarterback Malik Brown has made a big difference as well with 21 passing touchdowns and four on the ground. Senior Cameron Hines has emerged at wide receiver after limited time over his career to lead the team with 50 catches, 602 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hines has taken initiative during practice the last two weeks to make sure he won’t have a quick exit in his final year at SHS.

“We’re playing better than the Warren Central week, but we’ve got to communicate and come together as a team,” Hines said. “Communication was what we stressed last week and this week. We’ve been working on playing together.”

Game time Friday night at Yellowjacket Stadium is set for 7 p.m.