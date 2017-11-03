Starkville woman arrested on weapons and drug charges

A Starkville woman is behind bars after being arrested in the city limits on weapons and drug charges

Officers with the Starkville Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Task Force, charged 39-year old Felicia Monroe with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of weapon by felon.

This incident occurred at an apartment on Everglade Avenue.

Monroe was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with a total bond of $60,000.

She had an initial municipal court appearance on Thursday afternoon.