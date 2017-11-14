Starkville woman accused of attacking coworker with box cutter

A Starkville woman was arrested after being accused of slashing a coworker with a box cutter at a local business.

The Starkville Police Department charged 46-year-old Brenda Poe with aggravated assault following an incident that occurred at the Family Dollar store in the 200 block of North Jackson Street on Friday night about 6 p.m.

Court documents provided to the Starkville Daily News via public records request say Poe cut the male victim on the face and back of the head as he was in the process of calling the police.

Poe - who was an employee under the supervision of the victim - had been told to leave the store, but refused and continued to disturb the business.

Court documents say Poe attempted to get the phone from the victim and had the box cutter in her hand, then proceeded to hold the box cutter open and cut the victim.

The victim was treated for injuries and released shortly thereafter.

Poe was released on $5,000 bond and will have an initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

If found guilty of aggravated assault, Poe could face up to 20 years in prison.