Starkville woman accused of assaulting coworker at Family Dollar

A Starkville woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a coworker late last week.

The Starkville Police Department charged 46-year-old Brenda Poe with aggravated assaulted following an incident that occurred at the Family Dollar store in the 200 block of North Jackson Street on Friday night about 6 p.m.

Both the victim and suspect were employed at the store at the time of the incident.

SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady told the Starkville Daily News Poe assaulted the victim with a “sharp cutting instrument.”

The victim was treated for injuries and released shortly thereafter.

Poe was released on $5,000 bond and will have an initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.