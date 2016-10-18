Starkville welcomes new HR director

Starkville aldermen set salary, terms and benefits for incoming Human Resources Director Naverette Ashford Tuesday, and the new director will start work October 21.

Ashford was hired following interviews at the October 4 board meeting. Over the last two weeks, Mayor Parker Wiseman negotiated an agreement of paying Ashford $73,000 annually with full city benefits.

"I've been telling people this, I believe we will have the best HR department in all of Mississippi," said Ward 1 Alderman Ben Carver.

