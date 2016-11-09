Starkville Utilities begins community outreach plan

In an effort to increase community support and give residents a chance to meet with representatives from Starkville Utilities, the group kicked off its community outreach campaign Wednesday at Brooksville Gardens.

The meeting allowed multiple residents to voice concerns over high utility bills, while allowing them to learn possible ways to save energy and reduce bill costs.

Around 20 residents from the community attended, and heard from SU General Manager Terry Kemp, and a host of utility representatives. Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman and Ward 6 Alderman Roy A. Perkins attended the listening session.

"We want to do this to be more accessible to all of our customers," Kemp said.

The group will host additional meetings, and the public will be notified accordingly, he added. The community effort will occur on a recurring basis in the future.

Residents at BG mentioned multiple issues with high billing prices, and also problems with customer service wait times. At the meeting, representatives took down information of residents experiencing problems, and will follow up on each location individually.

