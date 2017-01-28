Starkville teams win easily at home

Coming off a hard-fought Class 6A, Region 3 win on the road at Northwest Rankin on Friday night, Starkville High School boys basketball coach Greg Carter was a bit concerned how his team would respond on Saturday against West Lowndes.

The scrappy Panthers are already a tough test but tired legs and a short turnaround made for the perfect ingredients for an upset.

There were plenty of those moments, especially in the second half, but SHS post players Darrious Agnew and Atavious Jones prevailed when they were needed and provided a 95-62 blowout in the end.

The Lady Jackets also had an easy time of it at home by beating West Lowndes 61-11.

For a recap of the games, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.