Starkville survives tight game to beat Southaven

In the high school football playoffs, there are no beauty contests. It’s all about winning and playing again the next week.

Starkville is well aware of that fact, and despite the fact that the Yellowjackets’ Friday night battle against Southaven might not have been pretty, Starkville did enough to keep its season going with a 6-0 first-round playoff win.

“That’s the true definition of just survive and advance,” Starkville head coach Chris Jones said.

The Jackets (11-2) managed just a pair of field goals to account for their points. Garin Boniol kicked a 38-yarder early in the second quarter to put Starkville up 3-0. Peyton Rodgers nailed a 40-yarder for the Jackets with just 3:48 left to play.

It was enough for a stingy Starkville defense. The Jackets limited the Chargers (5-7) to just 99 total offensive yards.

“The defense played lights out,” Jones said. “They always talk about how defense wins championships, so there has to be some truth to it. I’m a firm believer in it. Whatever it takes.”

Zach Edwards set the tone all night long for the Starkville defense. The junior linebacker tied for the team lead with nine tackles on the evening with 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

“I’m chasing a (state championship) ring, so whatever our offense needed, we were there,” Edwards said of the Starkville defensive attack. “We just played ball.”

Starkville’s defense made up for a frustrating night offensively for the Jackets. Starkville was productive at times – accumulating 328 total yards – but turnovers and missed chances haunted the Jackets.

Starkville turned the football over five different times. Quarterback Malik Brown, who threw for 193 yards for the night, also threw a pair of interceptions. The Jackets also fumbled the football away three times.

“That’s hurting us,” Jones said of the turnovers. “You’ve got to take care of the football. For some reason, we were putting the ball on the ground and not playing well.”

Starkville also missed out on several other chances. Boniol missed a 35-yard field goal try in the first quarter, then twice in the third quarter, Starkville’s offense drove inside the Southaven 10-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs.

“It sounds crazy, but it’s always just one little something,” Jones said of not being able to finish out drives. “You go back and watch it, we have one guard who missed this guy or something like that. We are one something away every time.”

In the end, it didn’t matter. Starkville’s defense held up and the Jackets moved on.

Starkville will continue its run in the playoffs next Friday night. The Jackets will host Horn Lake at 7 p.m. at Yellowjacket Stadium.

Jones is hopeful for a better showing out of his Jackets come next week.

“I don’t like the way we handled business (against Southaven), but we’ll get better,” Jones said.