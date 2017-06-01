Starkville student attends medical scholar program

The Mississippi State University Extension Service Rural Medical Scholars Program is once again offering high school students interested in the medical field hands-on training with industry professionals.

The five-week program offers rising high school seniors from across Mississippi the chance to take two premed courses in biology and sociology, shadow family medicine physicians in

a clinical setting, hear lectures from various professionals in medicine and related fields and participate in lab-based activities.

Participants will also visit the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The program - which was first established in 1998 - is free to admitted applicants.

Upon completion of the program, students are certified as Junior Master Wellness Volunteers, charged with improving health literacy and healthy lifestyle choices in Mississippi communities and serving as health role models.

Among the 20 participants in the program for 2017 is Starkville Academy senior Zachary Poindexter, 17.

“My counselor had a brochure for the program on the bulletin board at school,”Poindexter said. “I knew that I was looking into the field of medicine and I wanted to see what it was like to be a real physician.”

Poindexter said he had always thought about a career in medicine.

After dealing with some health issues and having to travel to receive needed care, he became more aware of the need for physicians closer to home.

“I wanted to be a part of the movement spreading awareness in having more physicians in rural parts of Mississippi and spreading health promotion through Mississippi,” Poindexter said.

Rural Medical Scholars Program Director Ann Sansing said since the program’s beginning, 32 alumni were now practicing medicine. Sansing added that several alumni had gone in to other health fields, including nursing, physical therapy and pharmacy, as well as other STEM fields.

“It’s been great so far,” Poindexter said. “I’m really excited for what’s in store.”