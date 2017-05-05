Starkville Strings School students to perform at MSU

The Starkville Strings School will have two performances this weekend, with a violin student accompanied by a pianist on Saturday, and a end of year recital for all students on Sunday.

Each recital will take place at 3:30 p.m. on its respective day and both will be held at Giles Hall - the architecture building - on the Mississippi State University campus.

Starkville Strings School is a nonprofit school where instructor Shandy Phillips teaches violin, viola and cello to students.

"I'm the only teacher in the school, right now, but we plan to expand and have other teachers in the future," Phillips said. "My students range in age from 4-years-old to adult."

The recitals on May 6 and May 7 will showcase what the students have learned in the course of their time in the school.

Katie Chung, 8, from Starkville will be performing violin on stage on Saturday, May 6, accompanied by pianist Sarah Jenkins.

Chung will be performing a Suzuki Volume III recital.

"She is performing seven pieces of music that are fairly long from memory," Phillips said. "This is Katie's third recital of this kind."

Sunday's recital is an end of year studio recital. Every student involved in the school will have a part in the performance. Some students will perform in groups, some will be soloists, and some will be both.

"That's how they learn how to read, how to interact with each other, how to play together, how to lead, how to follow and how to work within an orchestra," Phillips said.

Phillips said the students also devoted time to preparing for and performing in the Cotton District Arts Festival on April 8. Not all of them have prepared the same music, and the different pieces will add variety to the performances.