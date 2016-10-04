Starkville starts burn ban

A burn ban is in effect within Starkville city limits, with no designated end date, according to the Starkville Fire Department.

“The Starkville Fire Department will not be issuing any burn permits until weather conditions change,” the department posted Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. “If you currently have a permit, you can hold it till we lift the ban and it will be good for one week once the ban has been lifted. Any person caught burning without permits will be subject up to a $500 fine and all additional cost occurred by the City of Starkville.”

There is not yet a matching burn ban for the rest of Oktibbeha County. The Mississippi Forestry Commission lists burn bans in effect for neighboring Clay, Lowndes, Webster and Winston counties, but not for Oktibbeha.