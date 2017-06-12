Starkville Sportsplex handles Grand Slam Tournament

It's not easy to manage a tournament with 105 teams, but that's what Grand Slam State Tournament director Mike Narmour was presented with in Starkville over the weekend.

The Starkville Sportsplex was busy with activity Friday, Saturday and Sunday as numerous championships were determined in several age groups.

Narmour was pleased to see the good weather and the way the event played out in Starkville.

"It's been smooth just real busy," Narmour said Sunday between awarding championship banners and rings to championship teams.

Narmour was encouraged with the way the Starkville Sportsplex and the city was able to handle the demand of such a large tournament.

"They are definitely making strides and improvements for sure," Narmour said. "They are definitely getting better and better."

The Mavericks, a team from the Golden Triangle area, made the most significant run of any locally in the event. They reached semifinals in the age 12 division before being defeated by Columbus on Sunday 11-7.

The members of the Mavericks are Logan Johnson, Xay Prater, Ethan Pulliam, Caden Eddison, Cade Marrow, Justin Ming, Wyatt Johnson, Newt Thomas, Brennan Wright and Karsten Upchurch.

Other championship results from Sunday took place when the Delta Reds defeated MBI Expos 15-1 in the 8-under A division, the Madison Expos beat the Mississippi Cubs 13-1 in the 8-under N division, the Delta Outlaws topped the Jackson Mets 16-6 in the 10-under R division, Outlaws Baseball won over NWR Assault 11-5 in 10-under E division, the Delta Thunder defeated the Mississippi Drillers 6-1 in 11-under A division, the Madison County Thunder Red beat Possum Town Sluggers Blue 9-3 in 11-under E division, the Mid-South Storm handled the Calhoun Cubs 15-3 in the 12-under R division. the Columbus Elite edged Intense Baseball 6-4 in 12-under A division, and Legends Baseball nipped Mississippi Drillers Red 3-2 in 12-under-N division.

The results for 10-under A, 10-under N, 11-under R, 11-under N divisions were not available as of late Sunday afternoon.