Starkville shuts out Starkville Academy in boys soccer

Coaches Matt Sykes and Rob Fyke both came into Friday’s match up between Starkville High School and Starkville Academy looking for a strong start to the season for both teams.

Sykes and his Starkville Academy team saw its first action of the season after little to no practice time due to football season just ending.

On the other side, Fyke and his Yellowjacket team only came into Friday night’s game with one game under its belt. Although it was a hard fought game for both teams, Starkville High School looked more in sync as a team as it beat Starkville Academy 4-0.

