Starkville to serve as host city for statewide art exhibition

Starkville is scheduled to host the Mississippi Museum of Art's exhibition, Art Across Mississippi: Twelve Exhibitions, Twelve Communities, in McComas Hall's Art Gallery on the Mississippi State campus Sept. 1 through Oct. 14.

The Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, is curating the exhibition across the state in honor of Mississippi's bicentennial year. The exhibition is a way for people across the state to have the chance to view pieces of the museum's collection.

The exhibition will feature the museum's permanent collection in 12 Mississippi communities from May 2017 to May 2018. Artworks by Walter Anderson, William Dunlap, William Ferris, Ke Francis, Marie Hull, Hystercine Rankin, Sulton Rogers and many others will be featured throughout the exhibitions.

The events will be free to the public.

Starkville will be the fifth stop of the exhibition and plans on showcasing the “Narratives of the Land” collection.

Artwork for this exhibition will be based on the interpretation of Mississippi's landscapes by various artists, past and present.

Artwork from Eudora Welty, William Dunlap, Ke Francis and others will be displayed in the exhibit at the Art Gallery in McComas Hall.

Art Across Mississippi: Twelve Exhibitions, Twelve Communities Schedule

A Social Art: Mississippi Art in the Early 20th Century

May 6- June 16

McComb Public Library, McComb, Mississippi

Home and Away: On the Road with Marie Hull

June 8- July 27

Fielding L Wright Art Center, Delta State University, Cleveland, Mississippi

Narratives of the Land

June 16- Aug. 19

Charleston Art Center, Charleston, Mississippi

Eudora Welty's Women

Aug. 1- Sept. 9

Mississippi Cultural Crossroads, Port Gibson, Mississippi

Narratives of the Land

September 1 – October 14

McComas Hall at Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi

More Than Meets the Eye: The Art of the Mississippi Blues

Sept 8- Oct. 23

E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center, Greenville, Mississippi

A Social Art: Mississippi Art in the Early 20th Century

Sept. 15- Oct. 27

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Gautier, Mississippi

Voices in the Threads: Quilts from the Mississippi Museum of Art

Jan. 2018- Feb. 2018

Union County Heritage Museum, New Albany, Mississippi

Formal Exploration's: Abstract Art from the Permanent Collection

Dec. 2017- March 2018

Gumtree Museum of Art, Tupelo, Mississippi

Southern Gothic: Spiritual Sites and Evocative Spaces in Mississippi Art

Feb. 1- March 15 2018

Historic Jefferson College, Natchez, Mississippi

A Social Art: Mississippi Art in the Early 20th Century

Feb. 9- March 23, 2018

Meridian Museum of Art, Meridian, Mississippi

Fine/Folk: Modes of Representation in African American Art

March 12- May 19 2018

Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art, Biloxi, Mississippi