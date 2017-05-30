Starkville to serve as host city for statewide art exhibition
Starkville is scheduled to host the Mississippi Museum of Art's exhibition, Art Across Mississippi: Twelve Exhibitions, Twelve Communities, in McComas Hall's Art Gallery on the Mississippi State campus Sept. 1 through Oct. 14.
The Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, is curating the exhibition across the state in honor of Mississippi's bicentennial year. The exhibition is a way for people across the state to have the chance to view pieces of the museum's collection.
The exhibition will feature the museum's permanent collection in 12 Mississippi communities from May 2017 to May 2018. Artworks by Walter Anderson, William Dunlap, William Ferris, Ke Francis, Marie Hull, Hystercine Rankin, Sulton Rogers and many others will be featured throughout the exhibitions.
The events will be free to the public.
Starkville will be the fifth stop of the exhibition and plans on showcasing the “Narratives of the Land” collection.
Artwork for this exhibition will be based on the interpretation of Mississippi's landscapes by various artists, past and present.
Artwork from Eudora Welty, William Dunlap, Ke Francis and others will be displayed in the exhibit at the Art Gallery in McComas Hall.
Art Across Mississippi: Twelve Exhibitions, Twelve Communities Schedule
A Social Art: Mississippi Art in the Early 20th Century
May 6- June 16
McComb Public Library, McComb, Mississippi
Home and Away: On the Road with Marie Hull
June 8- July 27
Fielding L Wright Art Center, Delta State University, Cleveland, Mississippi
Narratives of the Land
June 16- Aug. 19
Charleston Art Center, Charleston, Mississippi
Eudora Welty's Women
Aug. 1- Sept. 9
Mississippi Cultural Crossroads, Port Gibson, Mississippi
Narratives of the Land
September 1 – October 14
McComas Hall at Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi
More Than Meets the Eye: The Art of the Mississippi Blues
Sept 8- Oct. 23
E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center, Greenville, Mississippi
A Social Art: Mississippi Art in the Early 20th Century
Sept. 15- Oct. 27
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Gautier, Mississippi
Voices in the Threads: Quilts from the Mississippi Museum of Art
Jan. 2018- Feb. 2018
Union County Heritage Museum, New Albany, Mississippi
Formal Exploration's: Abstract Art from the Permanent Collection
Dec. 2017- March 2018
Gumtree Museum of Art, Tupelo, Mississippi
Southern Gothic: Spiritual Sites and Evocative Spaces in Mississippi Art
Feb. 1- March 15 2018
Historic Jefferson College, Natchez, Mississippi
A Social Art: Mississippi Art in the Early 20th Century
Feb. 9- March 23, 2018
Meridian Museum of Art, Meridian, Mississippi
Fine/Folk: Modes of Representation in African American Art
March 12- May 19 2018
Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art, Biloxi, Mississippi
