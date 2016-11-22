Starkville retailers offer pre-Black Friday sales

Multiple local businesses are getting a jump on the Black Friday shopping rush by offering special sales and discounts through Wednesday.

Nearly 20 retailers will give shoppers a chance to start holiday shopping early, and the involvement of local businesses helps promote Starkville's diverse retail community, according to Greater Starkville Development Partnership Special Events Coordinator Jennifer Prather.

"We've seen a lot of involvement this year and that's exactly what we'd like to be doing," she said. "We want shoppers to support local businesses. It benefits the area, and lets shoppers get a chance to find unique gifts for the holidays."

The partnership hosts a Black Friday event, Black Friday Bonanza, every other year, coinciding with the Egg Bowl home football game against the University of Mississippi.

Participating retailers include: 42nd & Fifth, R. Tabb and Co., The Biscuit Shop, Merle Norman & Luna Bella, Aspen Bay, the Book Mart & Cafe, Style Revel, Gypsterveil, Swanky B, Last Man Standing, The Sundial, Occasions, Libby Story, Reed's, Flip Side, L.A. Green and Deep South Pout.

According to a GSDP newsletter, shoppers can check each business's Instagram account for sale details.

"We want to promote all of our downtown retailers," Prather said. "We want to help them succeed, and we feel really strongly that you can do all of your Black Friday shopping in Starkville."

Downtown businesses will open for usual business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, and some stores – including Deep South Pout – will open at 6 a.m.

"Most downtown stores will have sales also on Friday," Prather said. "Opening at 8 a.m. is pretty standard."