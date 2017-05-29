Starkville residents honor and remember soldiers

Starkville residents honored veterans that have passed away this weekend by placing flags at soldier's graves on Friday and Saturday.

A retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel, Barry Montgomery, began placing flags in Starkville cemeteries in after his father, Woodrow Montgomery, died.

Montgomery said that as he placed a flag on his father's grave in Memorial Gardens on July 3, 2005, he noticed the other soldier's graves didn't have flags. Montgomery and his wife bought as many American flags as they could find in Starkville and decorated the grave of every soldier in the cemetery.

Since then, Montgomery continues the tradition three times a year — Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.

On Friday, May 26, women from the Daughters of the American Revolution in Starkville met Montgomery at Memorial Gardens to decorate soldier's graves. Montgomery thanked the women for devoting their time and remembering those soldiers who have passed.

The short meeting before the group went to work placing flags began with a history lesson on Memorial Day.

Montgomery said Memorial day started after the Civil War, and that Johnson declared Decatur Illinois as the place that created what they called "Decoration Day," where women and families would go out and decorate graves of Union soldiers.

"Then, in this little place in Columbus, Mississippi named Friendship Cemetery, the ladies went out and — regardless of what side they were on — each grave got a decoration," Montgomery said. "That's what made Columbus so famous. They didn't distinguish between north and south."

There is a protocol that Montgomery teaches those who help him. The hole for the flags is drilled far enough away from the flowers on the headstone that the two fabrics do not touch. If there is a soldier that has a lone grave, the flag goes above the headstones. If there is a couple, then the flag is placed in the center above the headstones so the soldier is recognized and the spouse that supported the soldier is also recognized.

Those who came to help Montgomery place flags included Co-chair of the Military Affairs Commission Jeff Donald, and DAR members, Ressie Carpentar, Amanda Edwards, Lynda Forbus, and Charlotte Harding.

On Saturday morning, scouts from Boy Scout Troop 14 and members of American Legion Post 13 met at the Odd Fellows Cemetery located on Fellowship Street and University Drive to help decorate soldier's graves in both Odd Fellows Cemeteries.

Montgomery told the scouts it is a privilege and an honor to put the flags out.

"On behalf of the Military Affairs Commission, thank you for coming out here," co-chair of the commission Jeff Donald said. "You are remembering the memories of those that died."

Scouts decorated the graves of soldiers in both Odd Fellows Cemeteries.

Members of the Starkville Boy Scouts Troop 14, members of American Legion Post 13, and others who helped place flags in both Oddfellows Cemeteries include Boy Scout Draco Andol, his grandfather John Andol, Jeff Donald, Life Scout Ethan Holder, his father Tom Holder, American Legion Post 13 Adjutant John Lee, Eagle Scout Will May, his father David May, Life Scout Elija Meyers, Barry Montgomery, Eagle Scout Jason Roberson and Commander of American Legion Post 13 Jimmy Vaughan.

On both Friday and Saturday, the decorating was finished by noon. The flags blew in the afternoon's slight breeze, memorializing the service of Starkville's past soldiers.

Members from the Veterans of Foreign Wars sold poppies in front of Kroger and Tractor Supply Co. on Saturday morning. The poppy is a symbol for World War I because of a poem by John McCrae called "In Flanders Fields."