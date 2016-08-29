Starkville police make felony arrests

Starkville police arrested four men on felony charges Thursday, and another man in a separate incident Saturday, according to a Monday news release.

They were Jesse A. Black, 22, of Steens; Travis C. Carother, 33, of Prairie; Robert S. Conwill, 24, of Hamilton; and Lavon L. Edmonds, 30, of Starkville. Black, Carother and Conwill were all arrested during the same traffic stop, according to Cpl. Brandon Lovelady, SPD public information officer.

Black is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Carother is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Conwill is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edmonds, stopped separately, is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

On Saturday officers arrested David H. Knight, of Eupora, on charges of grand larceny, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

