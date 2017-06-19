Starkville PD to open new headquarters on June 30

The highly-anticipated opening of the new home for the Starkville Police Department on East Lampkin Street will be held on Friday, June 30.

Much of the exterior work and landscaping has already been completed at the former City Hall building and contract workers continue to prepare the inside for the ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for the end of the month.

SPD has operated out of several different temporary facilities around the city and officers are looking forward to finally having a central location.

"We are absolutely excited," SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady said. "It's the first building of our own for the Starkville Police Department - made for us.”

The ribbon-cutting and reception will be held at 10 a.m. on June 30.

At the last Starkville Board of Aldermen meeting on June 7, the Board was told the schedule for a certification of substantial completion would be slated for June 23, signaling

the end of construction for the project.

Weathers Construction has served as the primary contractor on the $5.4 million project.

The contract began on Aug. 23, 2016.