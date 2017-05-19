Starkville native wins big at auctioneer championship event

A Starkville native recently took home the top spot in an event few have the natural ability to participate in - competitive auctioneering.

Dallas Massey, 35, of Starkville was named the 2017 World Automobile Auctioneer Ring Person Champion as part of an annual event held in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Massey competed against 25 contestants from across the U.S. on Friday, May 12, at the World Automobile Auctioneers Championship (WAAC). The competition was hosted by World Automobile Auctioneers Professional Association.

Massey said there were 25 ring person contestants, 75 auctioneer contestants, and 20 teams who participated in the 2017 WAAC.

This is Massey's third year attending the WAAC. He grew up in a family of auctioneers, from his dad and his uncle, to two of his cousins.

"It was the largest auto auction in the world," Massey said. "It was 36 lanes, there were 500 paved acres of cars. To go up there, to the largest one in the world, and win was very special."

The most special part about experience, Massey said, was to win the championship in front of his wife of five years, Kimberly Massey, 35, and his four children.

"That's what it is all for, to be able to go do what you do and come home and provide a living for your wife and kids," Massey said. "Now, they're getting to go to Disney World."

Massey's cousin, Zach Massey, 40, from Starkville, also competed. Zach Massey was third place in the 2016 competition, and in the top 10 for this year's competition.

The two Massey cousins work together and travel roughly 1,200 miles a week commuting to auctions in Memphis, Birmingham, Tupelo, Hattiesburg, and Columbus.