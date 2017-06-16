Starkville native honored for teaching excellence

The University of Mississippi School of Education recently presented four alumni with a new award - including a Starkville native.

Jessica Ivy of Starkville was among the four alumni presented with the new Practitioner of Distinction award. The award was created to recognize mid-career educators demonstrating exemplary work in their field.

Ivy is an assistant professor of secondary education at Mississippi State University and also works with the MSU chapter of the Mississippi Excellence Teaching program.

“Receiving this award sends a message that people are starting to recognize the importance of teachers,” Ivy said. “I’m very honored to have received it and been a small part of the mission to support our educators.”

Ivy earned three degrees from Ole Miss, including a doctorate in math education in 2011.

The four honorees were recognized at the School of Education’s Hall of Fame ceremony on May 12 at the Inn at Ole Miss.

Other honorees include: Shelley Clifford of Atlanta, Jay Levy of Canton and Wanikka Vance of Chicago.