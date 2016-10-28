Starkville mayor’s home burglarized

Authorities are investigating two reported burglaries on Chestnut Drive, and Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman’s house was one of the two homes broken into early Friday morning.

The mayor and his family were home during the time of the burglary, he confirmed. Two purses and a wallet were stolen during the incident. No one was injured, Wiseman said.

“It’s a good reminder to be diligent in practicing good home safety habits to secure belongings and make sure everyone is safe,” Wiseman said. “The police officers investigating the case have been extremely helpful, and it’s reassuring to know that we have highly trained professionals to make sure that we are safe in this community anytime a crime is committed.”

For more, see the Oct. 29 edition.