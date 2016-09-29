Starkville master plan moving forward

The third draft of Starkville's comprehensive plan will see more alterations following a public input session Thursday evening. Consultants will make adjustments to the plan's introduction and add brief legal descriptions before the document is formally presented to aldermen.

The document outlines possible future growth and prospective development strategies for the city. Around 50 residents, city staff and development consultants gathered to discuss the plan.

Those at the meeting were generally pleased with the edits made to the draft, and officials stressed the plan was not a legally binding document. Attendees questioned the flood plain map, future historic designation options and how the plan would relate to the future zoning map. Parts of previous drafts were removed after public pushback in past public discussions over the definition of growth throughout the city, and more historical information was added to the latest draft.

"The plan is about organizing principles, and not every comprehensive plan is followed by a code rewriting," said Mayor Parker Wiseman. "We undertook a contract for a two-step process with the plan, followed by code rewrites. Getting the plan adopted first gives us the organizing principles to write the code, which is much more detailed—and is actually law. This plan will get used as a persuasive authority by people making development decisions along with the board. It is not law with respect to property."

Lead consultant Phil Walker estimated the plan would be presented to aldermen in roughly four weeks.

"Now we think more of in terms of place types, not just two-dimensionally what's on the map," Walker said. "It's about the physical form, density and character of an area."

To view the updated draft, visit cityofstarkville.org. For more, see the Sept. 30 edition.