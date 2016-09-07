Starkville man faces police assault charge

Garrett Blake Butler, 19, of Starkville, was arrested Saturday on two counts of felony simple assault on a police officer, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to Cpl. Brandon Lovelady, public information officer for the Starkville Police Department.

Starkville police took Butler to the Oktibbeha County Jail, where he was held on $21,482.75 bond. He was scheduled to appear in Municipal Court at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the news release.