Starkville man charged with auto burglary, other offenses

The Starkville Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 22 charged 23-year-old Domiekco Eubanks, of Starkville, with two counts of auto burglary, possession of a weapon by a felon, disorderly conduct and violating and terms and conditions of his probation.

SPD public information officer Brandon Lovelady said the incident was reported at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Sunday.

SDP said in a press release that Eubanks was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail, with his initial appearance scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.