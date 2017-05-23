Starkville man arrested for Sprint Mart shooting

A Starkville man is in jail after a shooting Monday afternoon on Academy Road

The Starkville Police Department arrested Charles J. Phillips, 28, for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. The shooting occurred at the Sprint Mart in the 100 block of Academy Road at around 3:45 p.m.

SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady said the person shot by Phillips was treated locally for injuries and released.

Phillips was transported to the Clay County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Starkville Municipal Court on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

No details have been provided as to what prompted the shooting and Phillips’ relationship to the victim is not known at this time.