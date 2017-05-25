Starkville man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

The Starkville Police Department arrested 28-year-old Preston S. Harris, of Starkville, early Saturday morning and charged him with several felonies following a traffic incident.

While details of the incident are unknown at this time, Harris was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, failure to stop when signaled, possession of a control substance (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct, disregard for traffic device and no license or proof of insurance.

Harris was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with bond set at $18,131.25.

Harris was scheduled to appear in Starkville Municipal Court on Monday.