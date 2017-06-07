Starkville man arrested on felony gun charge

The Starkville Police Department on Saturday, June 3, charged 30-year-old Willie J. Davis, of Starkville, with possession of weapon by a felon.

The arrest occurred after officers responded to a shots fired call. The location of the incident has not been made public at this time.

Davis was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with bond set at $5,000. His initial municipal court appearance was on Monday, June 5.

If convicted, Davis could face a fine not to exceed $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison.